WWII Army Veteran
Tewksbury
Ugo J. Liberti, Sr., age 98, a resident of Tewksbury for over 30 years, passed away at home in the care of his family and Merrimack Valley Hospice on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was the former husband of the late Corsina "Lena" (Iacona) Liberti, who passed away in 1994, and father of the late Orazio "Ray" Liberti, who passed away in 1996.
Born in East Boston on June 6, 1921, he was one of nine children of the late Ettore Liberti and the late Prassede (Rossi) Liberti. Ugo was raised in East Boston, attended local schools and graduated from East Boston High School.
In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II with the Service Battery 36th Field Artillery Battalion. In addition to his duties as part of the Artillery Battalion he served as a motorcycle messenger, dispatcher, infantry, and even had the chance to drive tanks. While serving in Northern Europe he participated in the Battle of the Bulge, became Burgermeister of a German Town, and was attached to General Patten's third army. He was awarded several decorations for his active duty service including three battle stars, the World War II Victory Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon, and the American Theater Campaign Ribbon. After the war he was assigned clerical duties as he was one of the few serving with the ability to type. When asked what it means to be an American who has served his country, Ugo said that "He wouldn't want it any other way". He says that "He is proud and that he wouldn't give it up for anything".
Prior to his retirement, Ugo worked as a Union carpenter from coast to coast. He was a member of The National Rifle Association (Life), American Legion, VFW, Woburn Sportsman Association, Good Sam Club, and Audubon Society. He enjoyed Southwestern American history, horses, hunting, shooting, motorcycles and trains as well as soccer and westerns on television.
Ugo is survived by three children, Dennis J. Liberti and his wife Theresa of Dracut, Ugo J. Liberti,Jr., of Tewksbury and Michelle Jelley and her husband David of Tewksbury; seven grandchildren, Jared, Bryan, Anthony, Ugo (Bud) III, Rebecca, David (DJ) Jr., and Maria. Three great grandchildren, Hannah, Caleb and one great grandson on the way; his sister, Gloria Capozzi of Centerville, his sister-in-law, Rose Liberti of East Boston; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for Ugo are private. A memorial celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.
We ask those who wish to make a donation in his name to donate to the following organizations:
Veterans Administration
To Benefit: Ward 78C, Bedford Campus
Mail your donation to:
Bedford VA
c/o Volunteer Services (135)
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA 01730
www.Bedford.VA.Gov/giving
Please note on your check/donation "78C-Ugo Liberti"
SMD-HELP Foundation Inc.
500 West Cummings Park Suite 1150, Woburn, MA 01801
www.SMD-HELP.org
Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876 Attn: Liberti Family or by leaving a condolence message at www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Ugo J. Liberti, Sr.
Tewksbury
Ugo J. Liberti, Sr., age 98, a resident of Tewksbury for over 30 years, passed away at home in the care of his family and Merrimack Valley Hospice on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was the former husband of the late Corsina "Lena" (Iacona) Liberti, who passed away in 1994, and father of the late Orazio "Ray" Liberti, who passed away in 1996.
Born in East Boston on June 6, 1921, he was one of nine children of the late Ettore Liberti and the late Prassede (Rossi) Liberti. Ugo was raised in East Boston, attended local schools and graduated from East Boston High School.
In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II with the Service Battery 36th Field Artillery Battalion. In addition to his duties as part of the Artillery Battalion he served as a motorcycle messenger, dispatcher, infantry, and even had the chance to drive tanks. While serving in Northern Europe he participated in the Battle of the Bulge, became Burgermeister of a German Town, and was attached to General Patten's third army. He was awarded several decorations for his active duty service including three battle stars, the World War II Victory Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon, and the American Theater Campaign Ribbon. After the war he was assigned clerical duties as he was one of the few serving with the ability to type. When asked what it means to be an American who has served his country, Ugo said that "He wouldn't want it any other way". He says that "He is proud and that he wouldn't give it up for anything".
Prior to his retirement, Ugo worked as a Union carpenter from coast to coast. He was a member of The National Rifle Association (Life), American Legion, VFW, Woburn Sportsman Association, Good Sam Club, and Audubon Society. He enjoyed Southwestern American history, horses, hunting, shooting, motorcycles and trains as well as soccer and westerns on television.
Ugo is survived by three children, Dennis J. Liberti and his wife Theresa of Dracut, Ugo J. Liberti,Jr., of Tewksbury and Michelle Jelley and her husband David of Tewksbury; seven grandchildren, Jared, Bryan, Anthony, Ugo (Bud) III, Rebecca, David (DJ) Jr., and Maria. Three great grandchildren, Hannah, Caleb and one great grandson on the way; his sister, Gloria Capozzi of Centerville, his sister-in-law, Rose Liberti of East Boston; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for Ugo are private. A memorial celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.
We ask those who wish to make a donation in his name to donate to the following organizations:
Veterans Administration
To Benefit: Ward 78C, Bedford Campus
Mail your donation to:
Bedford VA
c/o Volunteer Services (135)
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA 01730
www.Bedford.VA.Gov/giving
Please note on your check/donation "78C-Ugo Liberti"
SMD-HELP Foundation Inc.
500 West Cummings Park Suite 1150, Woburn, MA 01801
www.SMD-HELP.org
Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876 Attn: Liberti Family or by leaving a condolence message at www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Ugo J. Liberti, Sr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.