Ula H. (Rushford) Robtoy, 88, formerly of Pepperell, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.
Her husband of 43 years, Ernest A. Robtoy, died in May 1994.
Mrs. Robtoy was born in Sheldon, VT, November 21, 1932, one of nine children born to Kenneth and Ethel (Dunham) Rushford. She grew up in Bakersfield, VT and graduated from Brigham Academy. She has resided over 50 years in Pepperell.
She enjoyed reading and was very interested in the history of Vermont and her family's genealogy. She attended St. Joseph's Church in Pepperell.
Mrs. Robtoy leaves three sons, Roderick A. Robtoy and Christopher D. Robtoy both of Townsend, Marc A. Robtoy of Pepperell; four daughters, Vivian U. McDowell of Fayetteville, PA, Tammy R. Brown of Merrimack, NH, Virginia G. Hendley of Townsend, Kyle M. Awtry of Hingham; two brothers, Dennis Rushford of California, Ronald Rushford of Epping, NH; fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Glenn Robtoy who died in 1950 and Duane Robtoy who died in 1974.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, Tarbell Street, Pepperell. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119) Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
