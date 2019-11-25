Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Tarbell Street
Pepperell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ula Robtoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ula H. (Rushford) Robtoy


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ula H. (Rushford) Robtoy Obituary
formerly of Pepperell

PEPPERELL

Ula H. (Rushford) Robtoy, 88, formerly of Pepperell, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.

Her husband of 43 years, Ernest A. Robtoy, died in May 1994.

Mrs. Robtoy was born in Sheldon, VT, November 21, 1932, one of nine children born to Kenneth and Ethel (Dunham) Rushford. She grew up in Bakersfield, VT and graduated from Brigham Academy. She has resided over 50 years in Pepperell.

She enjoyed reading and was very interested in the history of Vermont and her family's genealogy. She attended St. Joseph's Church in Pepperell.

Mrs. Robtoy leaves three sons, Roderick A. Robtoy and Christopher D. Robtoy both of Townsend, Marc A. Robtoy of Pepperell; four daughters, Vivian U. McDowell of Fayetteville, PA, Tammy R. Brown of Merrimack, NH, Virginia G. Hendley of Townsend, Kyle M. Awtry of Hingham; two brothers, Dennis Rushford of California, Ronald Rushford of Epping, NH; fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late Glenn Robtoy who died in 1950 and Duane Robtoy who died in 1974.

Robtoy

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, Tarbell Street, Pepperell. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119) Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.



View the online memorial for Ula H. (Rushford) Robtoy
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -