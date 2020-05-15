longtime resident of Lowell
LOWELL
Urbino S. Bettencourt, 86, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away, after complications due to the coronavirus, on Tuesday, May 12th at the Palm Center in Chelmsford. He was the widower of the late Maria (Lima) Bettencourt, who passed away on April 18th, 2006. Urbino was born February 1st, 1934 on the island of Graciosa in the Azores. He was the son of the late Arlete and Joao Bettencourt.
He came to the U.S. in April 1970, settling in Lowell to raise his family. He worked in shoe factories and at the former Wang Laboratories, where he worked until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Anthony Church, and a lifetime member of Holy Ghost Society, the Portuguese American Civic League and the Portuguese American Center, all in Lowell. He enjoyed tending to his garden, watching soccer, especially his favorite team Benfica, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses; Manuel and his wife Maria Bettencourt of Palm Coast, FL, Maria and her husband Paul Kern of Dracut, MA, and Maria and her husband Brent Campbell of Derry, NH; five grandchildren, Steven and his wife Elizabeth Melo of Dracut, MA, Erik Bettencourt of Lowell, MA, Garett Campbell and his fiancée Elizabeth Mallon of Salem, NH, Sara Bettencourt of Hobe Sound, FL, and Matthew Campbell of Derry, NH; two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Jensen Melo both of Dracut, MA; his brother and sister-in-law Florentino and Izilda ettencourt of Pawtucket, RI; his two sisters, Igualdina (Bettencourt) Lima of Toronto and Francelina (Bettencourt) Duarte of Chelmsford, MA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S., Canada, and the Azores. He also leaves behind his very dear friend, Maria Picanso of New Bedford, MA.
Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his two grandchildren, Jamie and Kenny Bettencourt; his sister Maria and her husband Jose Cipriano; his two brothers-in-law Heliodor Lima and Joseph Duarte; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Izilda and Manuel Lima.
His family would like to thank all of the nurses and aids at Palm Center for all of their help and support during this hard time, and for being there with him when he needed it the most.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS FUNERAL AND BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 15, 2020.