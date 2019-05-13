|
|
Loving Husband, Father,
and Grandfather LOWELL Valentin M. Picanso, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at a local nursing home. He was the beloved husband of 57 years of Quelminda (Silva) Picanso.
Valentin was born in Graciosa, Azores on April 3, 1937, a son of the late Joaoc and Maria (Melo) Picanco. He received his schooling in the Azores.
Mr. Picanso worked as a machine operator at Majilite Corporation in Lowell. Prior to that he was employed by Bradford Industries in Lowell as an inspector.
Valentin was an avid gardener and soccer fan. He enjoyed watching Pro Wrestling on TV. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony's Church and also held membership at the Portuguese American Center "Blues Club". Valentin enjoyed fishing, yard work, enjoyed his home and spending time with his family, telling many stories.
Valentin is survived by his wife Quelminda; his daughter, Maria Correnty and her partner Ronald I. Wolterding of Lowell; his son Victor R. Picanso and his wife Grace L. Picanso of Lowell; four grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; his sister Maria Bettencourt of Florida; three brothers, Eurico Picanso, Firmilindo Picanso and Agostinho Picanso, all of Lowell; also several nieces and nephews. PICANSO In Lowell, May 9, 2019, Valentin M. Picanso, 82, husband of Quelminda Picanso.
Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9 until 11AM. Valentin's Funeral Mass will follow at 12 Noon at ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH, Central St. Lowell. Burial in Westlawn II Cemetery.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2019