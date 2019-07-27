|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother
daughter, sister, and friend
TEWKSBURY
Valerie Ann (Conserva) Mackey, a lifelong resident of Tewksbury, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday evening, July 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Retired Tewksbury Fire Department Chief, Richard J. Mackey, with whom she celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2019.
Born in Medford on May 20, 1958, she was the daughter of Ralph L. Conserva, Sr. and Annamay (Schumb) Conserva, who survive her, and reside in Tewksbury.
She attended Tewksbury schools, and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1976. Following high school, she continued her education at Westfield State College.
During her life, she worked in the administrative offices for the Tewksbury Department of Public Works and later in human resources for area manufacturing companies.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Williams Parish in Tewksbury.
Valerie treasured time spent with family and friends. In addition, she loved taking road trips throughout the United States, vacationing at Virginia Beach, gardening, reading, and volunteering her spare time at the Strongwater Farm Equestrian Center.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by three children, Cristen M. Marks and her fiancé Christopher Renn of Londonderry, NH, Tewksbury Fire Department Lieutenant- Brian R. Mackey and his wife Kaitlyn of Dracut, and Laura B. Bortolussi and her husband Adam of Upton; five grandchildren, Sophia Marks, Aidan and Ella Mackey, Addison and Graham Bortolussi; siblings, Rev. Stephen Conserva, O.M.I. of Lowell, Mark Conserva of Lowell, Lynelle (Conserva) LaPointe and her husband Robert of Tacoma, WA, Dean Conserva and his wife Robin (Chafin) of Tewksbury, Ann Marie (Conserva) Cambio of Tewksbury, and Matthew Conserva and his wife Dr. Veronica Triaca of Concord, NH; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Retired Tewksbury Police Chief, John Mackey and his wife Barbara; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Valerie was the sister of the late Ralph L. Conserva, Jr.
MACKEY
Valerie A. (Conserva). Relatives and friends will be received Tuesday, July 30, from 4-8 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home, followed by her Memorial Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude at Tewksbury Cemetery. In keeping with Valerie's wishes, please Omit Flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to , www.caredimensions.org, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 27, 2019