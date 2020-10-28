Lowell
Valerie (Nicholaides) Finneral, 67, of Lowell and East Falmouth, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family after a prolonged illness. Valerie was the beloved wife of Patrick W. Finneral, with whom she shared 44 wonderful years of marriage.
The daughter of the late Milton and the late Georgia (Retalis) Nicholaides, she was born February 20, 1953, in Lowell, and was educated at the Hellenic American Greek School and Daley Jr. High School before graduating from Lowell High School. She then obtained a Degree in Liberal Arts from Northern Essex.
Valerie made her lifelong home in Lowell, and had worked for 28 years as a customer service representative for the Internal Revenue Service in Andover prior to her retirement in 1999. She was a member of Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
In addition to her loving husband, Patrick, she is survived by her brother, Stephen Nicholaides and his wife, Kathy Sweeney, of Chelmsford; her sister in law Donna Coffey and her husband, Dennis, of West Yarmouth, her brother in law, Peter Millinazzo of Modesto, California, and her sister in law, Ann Finneral of Weare, New Hampshire, as well as many adored nieces and nephews.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER VISITATION ON SATURDAY FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 12 P.M. AT TRANSFIGURATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 25 FATHER JOHN SARANTOS WAY, LOWELL MA. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 12 P.M. WITH A PROCESSION TO FOLLOW FOR BURIAL AT WESTLAWN CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE CONSIDER A MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTION IN HER NAME TO THE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, 375 KINGS HIGHWAY NORTH, CHERRY HILL, NJ 08034. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
