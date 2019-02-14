Valquirio Nazare 'Val' Carvalho

formerly of Lowell, MA; 44



BROOKLINE, NH - Valquirio Carvalho, 44, of Brookline, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Heidi (Mietzsch) Carvalho, with whom he celebrated their thirteenth wedding anniversary last May.



A son of Maria L. (Dionizio) Carvalho of Lowell, and the late Francisco S. Carvalho, he was born November 26, 1974, in Lowell, and was raised and educated in Lowell, graduating from Keith Academy. He later earned his Masters Degree in Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.



Spending time with his children was his favorite thing to do, and he enjoyed every minute he could being with them making family time special. He also enjoyed making wine and craft beer; as well as woodworking and making projects from wood.



He made his home in Lowell until two years ago when he moved with his family to Brookline, New Hampshire. He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Lowell. He worked as an engineer for Teradyne in North Reading for the past twenty-three years.



Besides his loving wife, Heidi, and his mother, Maria of Lowell, he is survived by his children, Antonio Carvalho, Mateo Carvalho, and Carlos Carvalho all of Brookline, NH; his aunts, Guteberta Bettencourt and her husband, Manuel of Lowell, Leocadia Teves of Tewksbury, and Eva Dinis of Stoneham; his uncle, Alvaro Diniz of Graciosa, Portugal; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



CARVALHO - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. ON FRIDAY. ON SATURDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL ST., LOWELL AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN PINE GROVE CEMETERY IN BROOKLINE, NEW HAMPSHIRE.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2019