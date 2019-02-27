Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Van Kim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Van Kim

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Van Kim Obituary
Van Kim
of Bronx, NY, formerly of Lowell, MA

Van Kim, 86, of Bronx, NY, formerly of Lowell, MA died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Manhattanville Rehab Center in Bronx, NY.

He was married to the late Sue Heng.

Born and educated in Takeo, Cambodia. He came to the United States in September 1981.

He was a proud owner and operator of a watch repair and tailor shop in Lowell, MA.

He was a member of the Glory Temple in Lowell, MA.

He loved spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his sons Richard and his wife Aree Kim of Santa Ana, CA, Andy and his wife Molly Kim of Lowell, MA, his daughters Seam Kim and her husband Chhai Chhun of Bronx, NY, Houy and her husband Sang Kim of Bronx, NY and Wee Kim Savan and her husband Reth Savan of Bronx, NY. Along with 13 grandchildren, 8 Great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Van will forever be missed by his family and friends.

KIM - His visitation will be Friday March 1, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, followed by a procession to Glory Temple, 24 Cambridge St., Lowell, MA 01851. Funeral Saturday, March 2, at 8 AM from the Glory Temple followed by services at Linwood Crematory at 41 John Ward Ave., Haverhill, MA. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now