Vasilike (Kaimakamis) Poulios
CHELMSFORD - Vasilike "Bess" (Kaimakamis) Poulios, 94, passed away on Sunday January 19th at Crestwood Center, Milford, New Hampshire.
Bess was born on December 1, 1925 in Manchester, New Hampshire a daughter of the late George and Agoritsa (Merisotis) Kaimakamis. She was the loving wife to the late William T. Poulios.
She was educated in Manchester and graduated from Manchester Central High School. During World War II she was very proud to serve at the American Red Cross Canteen and at Grenier Field in Manchester serving soldiers going overseas.
Bess was employed for many years at the Nu-Knit Mfg. Co. as an administrative assistant to Mr. Stoloff, Company President. The last years of her career were spent at Schlumberger Co. in Burlington, Ma. as an administrator in the software department from which she retired.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell and also a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society of the church and the Daughters of Penelope.
Bess's family would like to thank her caretaker, Lily Rodrigues for her many years of care and devotion. She always went above and beyond to help the whole family. And the many caregivers in the facilities that Bess lived in.
Bess was pre-deceased by her brother Peter who died serving during World War II, and two sisters, Anne Paul and Pauline Pappas.
Bess leaves behind a daughter, Joyce Psoinos; her granddaughters, Deborah Cirillo and her husband Michael, Elena Kolbenson and her husband Jason; and her great-grandchildren, Michaela, James, Thomas and Daniel Cirillo; Hailey and William Kolbenson; two sisters-in-law, Helen Patterson, and Virginia Poulios; her life long friend, Bess Peterson and many nieces and nephews.
POULIOS - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday, January 22nd from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Her funeral will take place on Thursday, January 23rd at 12:00pm at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, Ma. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin, M.Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020