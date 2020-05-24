long time Chelmsford resident
N. Chelmsford
Vasilike "Bessie" (Geladares) Spanos, 93, a long time Chelmsford resident, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Known by family and friends as "Bessie" she was the wife of the late George D. Spanos who pre-deceased her in 2004.
She was born on April 30, 1927 in Manchester, NH. the daughter of the late Efthimios Galadaris and Athena (Liakas) Galadaris. She was raised and educated in Amigdalies, Grevena, Greece.
Vasilike returned to America with her older brother Zissis at age 18 where they settled in Lowell, MA. She worked for several years at Laganas Shoe Manufacturing Company.
She married George, the love of her life, in 1951. They were married for 53 wonderful years. They moved to Chelmsford where they built a home and raised their two children, Priscilla and James.
Vasilike was a devoted wife and mother and her priority in life was to ensure the well being of her family and home.
Vasilike and George retired to Boca Raton, FL. For 16 years where they made many friends and enjoyed the warm weather before moving back to Chelmsford in 2003.
Vasilike was a life long devout member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and was an excellent Greek cook.
She was predeceased by her siblings Anastasia Delmas, Argeroula Tsitsipas and Zissis Geladares.
She is survived by her loving daughter Priscilla Spanos Maille and her husband Richard of Tyngsborough; her devoted son James T. Spanos of Lowell; who spent many hours giving her companionship and comfort in her later years; her grandson, her pride and joy, Michael R. Maille and his wife Tracy of Farmington, NH.; a sister-in-law Nancy Papachristos of Chelmsford; a brother in law John Spanos and his wife, sister in law and "Koumbara" Georgia of Chelmsford; and many nieces and nephews living here and in Greece.
Spanos
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. Her burial will take place in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, MA. 01854. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Vasilike "Bessie" Spanos
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.