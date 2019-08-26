|
TEWKSBURY
Mrs. Vasiliki "Kiki" (Cocalis) Tingas, 87, passed peacefully on Friday August 23rd with her family by her side at the DÝouville Nursing Home in Lowell.
Kiki was born on January 29, 1932 in Porti, Greece the daughter of the late Konstantinos and Katarina (Georgiou) Cocalis. Loving wife of fifty- seven years to the late Socratis S. Tingas whom she lost on November 8, 2009.
She came to the United States and married her late husband Socratis in 1952, as well as starting the Olympia Restuarant the same year. Kiki was dedicated to Socratis as well as their Olympia Restaurant located in the heart of Lowell for over 67 years. Kiki was an active member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Church in Dracut where she participated in many activities and the many church festivals and bake sales. She was also a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, Kiki was a very dedicated family woman. When she had a moment from her busy schedule she would enjoy cooking at home for her family and friends as well as catching a soap opera or two.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Tingas and his wife Penny, Arthur Tingas; a daughter, Nancy Bhatia and her husband Indru; one brother, Peter Cocalis and his wife Barbara, three sisters, Stephanie Thomas, Sia Spirou, Fotina Tingas and her husband Kosta; three grandchildren, Mia McMahon and her husband Brendan, Nicole Santry and her husband Paul, Sanjay Bhatia and his wife Emily; five great grandchildren, Paul, Stephen, and Emma Santry; Declan McMahon, and Braden Bhatia; and many, nieces, nephews, cousins here and in Greece.
Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell on Wednesday, August 28th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Her funeral will take place on Thursday at 9:00am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Dracut at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Rd, Dracut, MA 01826. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 26, 2019