Vasilios Tasiopoulos, 87
Mr. Vasilios Tasiopoulos, 87, passed away Monday July 8th in Lowell. Relatives and friends will be received at the HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, 01852 on Wednesday morning, July 10th from 9:00 am to 10:00am. His Funeral Service will follow with a service at 10:00am. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. In LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations in his memory may be made to the Manolis Family Foundation, Inc., 1067 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. 01826. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or obituary, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019