Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
62 Lewis St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
62 Lewis St
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vasilios Tasiopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vasilios Tasiopoulos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vasilios Tasiopoulos Obituary
Vasilios Tasiopoulos, 87

Mr. Vasilios Tasiopoulos, 87, passed away Monday July 8th in Lowell. Relatives and friends will be received at the HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, 01852 on Wednesday morning, July 10th from 9:00 am to 10:00am. His Funeral Service will follow with a service at 10:00am. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. In LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations in his memory may be made to the Manolis Family Foundation, Inc., 1067 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. 01826. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or obituary, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
Download Now