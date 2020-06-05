LEOMINSTER- Mr. Vasilios "Bill" Tsaknopoulos, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 31, 2020.
Bill was born in Lowell, Massachusetts a son of the late Alec and Angelike (Hantzis) Tsaknopoulos.
Educated through the Lowell schools, Bill was a graduate and class president from James Daley Middle School and a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1978.
He was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church serving as an altar boy at a young age and he was also a member of the Sons of Pericles.
Bill worked at UMass Medical School in Worcester for over twenty- four years as the Director of Auxiliary Operations retiring on May 7th of this year.
A loving son, husband and father, Bill enjoyed playing golf, cooking and being an avid Boston sports fan with the Bruins being his favorite team.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Gildea) Tsaknopoulos, his daughter, Christina Tsaknopoulos, his stepsons, Joseph and Ryan MacCormack; his sister Vasilike Wallace and her husband William, his brother, Christos Tsaknopoulos and his fiancée Joanna Gallant; and his sister, Debbie Tsaknopoulos; he leaves his nieces, Autumn Gallant, Angelike Wallace and her husband Joe Rios; his nephews, William Wallace and his wife Lisa and their children, William and Hailey, Derek Tsaknopoulos and his wife Kyle; and many aunts, uncles and friends.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, his services were held privately on Thursday June 4, 2020 with his burial in Westlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Fr Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences and a memorial video, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.