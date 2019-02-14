Vassilios "Bill" Giavis

Well Known Local Artist



LOWELL - Mr. Vassilios Giavis, 89 passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 12th at the Bridges by Epoch with his family by his side.



Bill was born on December 21, 1929 in Lowell, Massachusetts a son of the late Demetrios and Nicolitsa (Karras) Giavis. He was the loving husband of fifty three years to his late wife Alyce (Sigalos) Giavis whom he lost on May 7, 2008.



A lifelong resident of Lowell, Bill was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1947. He went on to attend and graduate from Mass College of Art.



After graduation he was drafted in the Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return he owned and operated Giavis Market in Lowell for over thirty years. In 1984, Bill became a resident artist at the Brush Gallery in Lowell for thirty two years retiring on October 3, 2016.



Bill's art was well known throughout Lowell, he received the title of Copley Master and the Copley award from the Copley Society of Boston which is the highest honor for an artist.



He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.



Bill was predeceased by his siblings, Harry, Theodore and Sofia Giavis.



He is survived by his five children, Dimitri Giavis, Marc Giavis, Nicolas Giavis, Christopher Giavis and his wife Maha and his daughter, Alexandra Roark and her husband John, his sister, Catherine Gatzimos; his two sisters-in-law, Eileen Crowell, Christine Faneros and her husband Arthur; seven grandchildren, Vassilios, Alexander, Angelika, Alya Giavis, John and Nicollette and Alyson Roark; and many nieces and nephews.



GIAVIS - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Friday, February 15th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. His funeral will take place on Saturday at 9:00 am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Holy Trinity Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary