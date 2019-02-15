Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
62 Lewis St
Lowell, MA
View Map
Vassilios "Bill" Giavis


Vassilios "Bill" Giavis

Well Known Local Artist

LOWELL - Mr. Vassilios Giavis, 89 passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 12th at the Bridges by Epoch with his family by his side.

Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Friday, February 15th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. His funeral will take place on Saturday at 9:00 am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Holy Trinity Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 15, 2019
