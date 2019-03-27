of Pepperell, formerly of Tyngsborough and Lowell PEPPERELL Velma Helen Klatka, RN, of Pepperell, formerly of Tyngsborough and Lowell, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Nursing Home after a period of declining health. She was 80 years old. Velma was born in Lowell, MA on July 14, 1938 daughter of the late Walter Edward "Eddie" Klatka and Helen Eleanora (Castor) Klatka.



Mrs. Klatka spent her early years in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School, as well as a graduate of Lowell General Hospital School of Nursing. In addition, she obtained a Bachelor's in Psychology from New England College and a Master's in Education from Rivier College. Over the span of her nursing career, Mrs. Klatka was employed as a Registered Nurse at Lowell General Hospital, Brookside Hospital, and the Tyngsborough School System. She also worked for several years as a real estate broker. Mrs. Klatka was a parishioner of Christ Church United in Dracut and New Hampshire. "Footprints" was her favorite poem.



In her spare time, Velma enjoyed arts and crafts and helping others whenever possible. She volunteered her time as a Girl Scout leader and particularly enjoyed baking, cake decorating and spending time camping with her daughters. She will be remembered for her immense love of her daughters, her independent spirit, and tenacious character.



Velma is survived by two loving daughters, Kerrie Lynn (Hobbs) Mercado and husband Carlos Manuel Mercado of Pepperell, MA and Heather Elizabeth (Hobbs) Winner and husband Marshal Winner of Phoenix, AZ. She was the proud grandmother of several grandchildren. Mrs. Klatka is also survived by sisters Eleanor Woodman of Arizona, and Shirley Gibson of Maine. She was predeceased by sister Mildred Bell of New Hampshire, and brothers Robert and Walter Klatka, both of Lowell. KLATKA Velma H. of Pepperell, formerly of Tyngsborough and Lowell. March 25, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Friday, March 29 from 9 – 11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.







