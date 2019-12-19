|
Velma Rea Cooper
Velma Rea Cooper, departed this earth and went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019, in her home surround by loved ones. She was born on May 6, 1947, in Richlands, NC to the late Robert Hayward, and Irious Thompson. Velma was a beloved sister, the 5th of 13 children: Leauntine Eason, Linda Drone, Thelma King, Harold Thompson, Jessie Thompson, Gerald Thompson, Robert Thompson, Allen Thompson, and Lowanda Venters and the late Virginia Berry, Donald Thompson, and Johnny Thompson. Growing up in Richlands, she received her primary and secondary education and attended Georgetown High School in 1965 where she proudly made history as a member of their first all-girls basketball team.
Soon after, she would meet her husband Bennie Cooper in Washington, DC and they would eventually travel north for opportunities in Lowell, Massachusetts. Velma found employment at Raytheon and proudly worked there for 40 years until she retired in 2007; where she was recognized for her service. Velma loved studying the bible and sharing God's word as the Elder over the evangelist ministry at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church. For decades she faithfully showed God's love and taught his word through prison ministry and volunteered as a board member to the Tedeske Foundation to empower women and children in Zimbabwe. After retiring to her hometown, she supported the growth of Mt. Sinai Christian Church. In her spare time, Velma loved completing crossword puzzles and Sudoku, shopping, and watching Jeopardy.
Velma is the mother to 4 children, Victor Thompson, Jennifer Renee, and husband Brian Freeman, Danette, and husband Christopher Paquette and Bennie Daniel Cooper and wife Sarah. And is affectionally known as "Grammy Cracker" to her 12 grandchildren Shyrea and husband Jashawn, JaiSauna, Victor J., Alyssa, Dominique, Alex, Haidyn, Maverick, Hallie, Logan, Bronwyn, and Laila; and 5 great-grandchildren Kyori, Akira, and Amir J., Amira and Victor R. She is loved by a very special member of her extended family, Bernice, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Velma touched many lives along her journey and will be remembered for her service to others.
Homegoing services will be held Saturday December 21st with all arrangements provided by Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville, NC.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 19, 2019