Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home
187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62)
Wilmington, MA
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
233 Middlesex Ave
Wilmington, MA
Victor G. Sawyer

Victor G. Sawyer Obituary
Victor G. Sawyer

long-time resident of Wilmington

Victor G. Sawyer, age 78, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 6, 2019. Victor was the beloved husband of the late Diane (Rossi) Sawyer, devoted father of Victor "Jimmy" Sawyer & his wife Sarah of Wilmington, the late Lisa, Linda and Laurie Sawyer, loving "Grampa" of Ryan Daniel Sawyer and Colin James Sawyer. Victor was the cherished son of the late Victor Cecil Sawyer and Doris (Lyons) Sawyer and was oldest of eleven siblings.

Memorial donations in Vic's name may be made to Operation Delta Dog, a provider of service dogs for veterans. https://donorbox.org/operation-delta-dog. Victor was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during the Vietnam War.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
