Victor G. Sawyer
long-time resident of Wilmington
Victor G. Sawyer, age 78, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 6, 2019. Victor was the beloved husband of the late Diane (Rossi) Sawyer, devoted father of Victor "Jimmy" Sawyer & his wife Sarah of Wilmington, the late Lisa, Linda and Laurie Sawyer, loving "Grampa" of Ryan Daniel Sawyer and Colin James Sawyer. Victor was the cherished son of the late Victor Cecil Sawyer and Doris (Lyons) Sawyer and was oldest of eleven siblings.
Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Monday, November 11th from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington on Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations in Vic's name may be made to Operation Delta Dog, a provider of service dogs for veterans. https://donorbox.org/operation-delta-dog. Victor was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during the Vietnam War. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 8, 2019