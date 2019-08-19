|
...retired from Mass Dept. of Public Safety; 93
Victor Leon Roux, age 93, WWII Navy Veteran; husband of the late Anne C. (Dillon) Roux; son of the late Phaida "Joe" Roux and Maria (LeMay) Roux; father of Lawrence "Larry" Roux and his wife Tricia (Hanneman) of Alabama, Lois Collins and her husband Terrance "Terry" of Tewksbury, and Linda (Dane) Chestnut and her husband James "Cocoa" of Sebastian, FL; grandfather of Stephen Roux, Daniel Roux, Andrea Gardner, Victoria Dane-Jones, Sarah Rondeau, Bethany Dane, Sean Dane, and Maria Rastas: great grandfather of 23; brother of Gloria Deputat of Tewksbury, Elaine Stephens of Chelmsford, Eugene Roux of Tewksbury, and the late "Uncle Louie" Louis E. Roux; brother-in-law of Rose Dillon of Templeton, Carol Isabelle of Tewksbury; uncle of many; lifelong friend of the late Walter Fuller and Leo Chibas.
Relatives and friends will be received Saturday morning, Aug. 24, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by Prayers at 11:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (8000 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Burial with Navy Honors will be in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to M.S.P.C.A. Nevin's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844, are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 19, 2019