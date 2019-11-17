|
|
Chelmsford
Victor Stanley Dolat, age 81, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Ann C. (Porter) Dolat with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. He was born in Worcester, MA on April 25, 1938 and was a son of the late Victor J. and Nellie (Bovick) Dolat. Victor was raised in Worcester and was a graduate of Classical High School with the class of 1956. After high school he proudly served in the United States Air Force in Spain, Germany, and England, where he met his future wife Ann Porter. He earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and went on to earn his PhD in Solid State Physics from Purdue University, where he enjoyed flying small engine planes. In 1971, Victor and Ann settled in Chelmsford where they raised their family. He was employed by MIT Lincoln Laboratory for his entire career as a physicist until his retirement. In his spare time, Victor enjoyed hang gliding, riding his motor bike, playing bridge, and working on his 1957 Corvette, which was a high school graduation present. Most of all Victor enjoyed caring for and spending time with his cherished family. In addition to his loving wife, Victor leaves his son Mark Dolat and his wife Karen of Chelmsford, his daughter Lorraine Goddu and her husband Kevin of Chelmsford, and his grandchildren; Matthew and Alan Goddu, and Timothy, Wesley, and Katelyn Dolat. Sadly, he is predeceased by his son Wayne and brother Ronald Dolat.
A Mass of Christian Burial
Will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. It being his wish, visiting hours have been omitted and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Victor's name to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or americanheart.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
View the online memorial for Victor S. Dolat
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2019