Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
Victoria A. (Dumas) Inglis
of Tyngsborough

Victoria A. "Vickie" (Dumas) Inglis of Tyngsborough, died unexpectedly on November 8, 2019, in Burlington, aged 56 years. Beloved wife of Robert A. "Bob" Inglis. Loving mother of Jessica L. Inglis and Eric S. Inglis. Devoted grandmother of Lillian, Robbie, Jayvian and Jameson.

Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Victoria's funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the . Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Vickie's memorial page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
