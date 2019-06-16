|
Victoria Demas
September 30, 1923 - May 23, 2019
Victoria J. Demas passed away on May 23, 2019 at the age of 95 in Los Angeles. Victoria grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts along with her older brothers Charles, Menelaus and Odysseus. Her parents, John and Paraskevi Chiungos, first generation Greek Americans, had strong roots in Lowell's Greek community and were successful business owners of the Lowell Dairy where Victoria performed several roles along with her brothers as they grew up. She particularly enjoyed Saturday mornings spent collecting money for the dairy products delivered during the week to the apartments of the immigrant families living in the great melting pot of Lowell. Victoria often reminisced about visiting their customers in these households teeming with life and laughter, enjoying getting to know the families, sampling their diverse foods, and observing the dramas of family life swirling
around her.
As a beautiful and highly intelligent young woman, Victoria had many friends (and suitors too). She embraced her friends and pushed away the suitors, knowing the man of her dreams had yet to arrive on the scene of her small town. After the war Victoria's brothers returned home to the family business. One brother, Menelaus, had married a Memphian, Julia Demas. Julia's brother George, recently returned from the war, travelled north to visit his sister and was smitten by the astonishing perfection he saw in Victoria! Their relationship blossomed and for the rest of their 69 years together each considered themselves "the luckiest person in the world."
Although their longest tenure together was in Lowell, and then after retirement in Memphis, Victoria and George lived for a time in Illinois, Utah, Louisiana, and Minnesota. Naturally friendly and open, Victoria was a social connector, a great listener, and a wonderful conversationalist to whom people were attracted. Indeed, everywhere she landed, she made strong, lasting friendships with people of all ages. She joined and started book groups, and worked for years with various cultural and civic groups, including leadership positions in the Lowell Art Association, League of Women Voters, and Common Cause. She read widely in the world of books, newspapers and magazines and traveled to Greece and Cyprus to visit with family. Victoria gave creative expression to her considerable talents through plein-air painting, knitting, embroidery, quilting, home decorating, cooking, gardening and indeed in everything she touched. She enjoyed friendly competition, whether it be in tennis and croquet, cards or board games.
All her life Victoria was recognized as a warm, gracious and intelligent person who was a joy to be around. Such are the memories that live on in so many who knew and loved her.
Victoria was predeceased by her husband George, her parents John and Paraskevi Chiungos, and brothers Charles, Menelaus and Odysseus. Upon George's death in 2017, Victoria made her way west to California to be near her daughter Martha. Victoria is survived by her children Samuel, Martha and Damon along with 4 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives from the north and the south.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019