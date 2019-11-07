Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Westlawn Cemetery
Victoria (Zaharias) Lambos


1942 - 2019
Victoria (Zaharias) Lambos Obituary
of Lowell; 77

LOWELL

Mrs. Victoria (Zaharias) Lambos, 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 6th with her family by her side at her home.

Victoria was born on March 12, 1942 in Kastraki, Greece a daughter of the late Konstantinos and Maria (Papaioannou) Zaharias.

Victoria came to the United States in 1967 settling in Lowell where she married her husband of forty-one years, Elias Lambos in 1978.

Victoria loved to be with her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow older. She enjoyed spending her holidays with the family and cooking a wonderful meal.

After her retirement she worked part-time for over 16 years at Market Basket where she enjoyed working with her co-workers and cherished the many friendships she made throughout the years.

Victoria was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell and the church's Ladies Philoptochos Society.

She is survived by her loving husband, Elias Lambos, two daughters, Maria Demestichas and her husband Niko, Panagiota Tingas and her husband Stephen; a sister, Cathy Papachristos, four grandchildren, Michael McCoy and his wife Theano, Nicholas McCoy, Christopher Tofte and his partner Julie Michaud, Adam Tofte and his wife Brookelynn; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lambos

Her funeral will take place on Friday, November 8th at 11:30am at the Funeral Home to be followed by a service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 12.30 pm. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA. or to Boston Foundation for Sight, 464 Hillside Ave. #205, Needham, MA. 02494.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to ww.laurinfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Victoria (Zaharias) Lambos
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
