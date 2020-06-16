"Mister Softee" 95
Lowell
Vincent A. Comtois, known in the 1960s and 70s to children of Lowell of all ages as "Mister Softee," passed away on the morning of June 12, 2020 after a short illness. He was 95. He was the husband of the late Cecile (Demeule) Comtois by whom he is survived by five children Pierre V. Comtois and Joseph V. Comtois of Lowell, Therese Lane and husband Christopher of Auburn, Marie Cyr and husband Dale of Leominster, and Louis N. Comtois and wife Tracie of Oakland, Florida.
He was predeceased by a daughter, the late Rachelle Comtois.
He was also the husband of second wife Francine (Buchanan) Comtois.
Vincent was born on December 16, 1924 to Napoleon and Flore (Vincent) Comtois and was the last surviving member of nine siblings. He was a communicant of St. Louis de France Parish and a member of the parish Holy Name Society and attended St. Louis and St. Joseph elementary schools.
Prior to his retirement, he was well known around Lowell as Mister Softee, a self employed ice cream dealer who became a familiar face at many of the city's parks and neighborhoods.
In addition to his children, Vincent is also survived by a number of grandchildren including Hannah Buckley and husband Caleb, James Lane, Peter Lane, and Nathanael Lane; Eric Cyr and Leanne Davis-Ickes and husband Michael; and Jeffrey Comtois, Cecile Comtois, and Keith Comtois and wife Alexis. He also had a number of great grandchildren including Elizabeth and Suzanna Buckley and Jacob Davis-Ickes.
COMTOIS - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Vincent's wake on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Due to the current gathering restrictions, his Funeral Mass will be private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Vincent A. Comtois
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.