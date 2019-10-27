Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Vincent A. Strazzere


1932 - 2019
Vincent A. Strazzere Obituary
Founder of Augusta Market

Billerica – Vincent A. Strazzere, Age 87, husband of the late Anna (Delaney) Strazzere died peacefully Saturday at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Medford, May 25, 1932, a son of the late Salvatore and Rosa (Guillino) Strazzere and was raised in Medford and moved to Billerica 63 years ago. Mr. Strazzere proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War.

Vincent was the founder of Augusta Market in Billerica where he worked with his wife and family for many years. He enjoyed playing poker, was an avid New England Patriots fan and he loved to listen to Bob Dylan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family at their homes on Lake Winnipesaukee and in York, ME.

Vincent is survived by his daughter, Mary Bishop and her husband Tom of Newburyport; his sons, Joe Strazzere and his wife Debra of York, ME, Vinny Strazzere Jr. and his wife Cindy, Sal Strazzere and his wife Kathy and Bill Strazzere and his wife Lisa all of Billerica; his sister, Ann Aloisio of Peabody and is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Monday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
