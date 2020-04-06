Lowell Sun Obituaries
Vincent R. "Vinny" Lambert


1954 - 2020
Vincent R. "Vinny" Lambert Obituary
of N. Chelmsford

N. Chelmsford

Vincent "Vinny" R. Lambert, 66, passed away peacefully, on early Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Westford House, after a valiant yearlong battle with small cell lung cancer.

Born in Lowell, MA on March 22, 1954; he was the beloved son of the late D. Lorraine (Forrest) and Robert P. Lambert. He was raised and educated in Chelmsford; graduate of the Class of 1972.

For the majority of his life, he was employed in the construction industry, most recently, with R.L. LeGacy & Son. He was a very talented equipment operator.

He enjoyed classical music, deep sea fishing, woodworking, and most notably the company of a beautiful group of friends who were steadfast in their dedication to him throughout his illness.

He is survived by his two brothers; Gregory P. Lambert and his wife, Sigrid both of Gloucester, MA and Jean-Pierre Lambert of N. Chelmsford.

He was predeceased by his nephew Harrison A. Lambert.

The family would like to take the time to thank the following doctors and their respective staffs: Dr. Chidi Achebe, Dr. Blair Ardman, Dr. Michael Coyle, Dr. Robert Miller, and Dr. William O'Meara who all had a kind and talented hand in the continuity of Vincent's care. As well, a heartfelt thank you to the radiation therapists and infusion room nurses for their dedication to compassionate care. And a very special thanks to the entire nursing team in the Edgewood Building at the Westford House. Know that your compassionate care at the end of Vincent's life will always be deeply appreciated.

Lambert

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing protocols, traditional viewing hours will not be observed. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Once some semblance of normalcy returns to daily life, a celebration of Vincent's life will be held. Donations can be made in his memory to the Lowell General Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell MA 01854. Online Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.



View the online memorial for Vincent "Vinny" R. Lambert
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2020
