O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Patrick Cemetery
Lowell, MA
View Map
Viola J. Anderson


1938 - 2019
Viola J. Anderson Obituary
Beloved wife, mother, sister,

grandmother, aunt and friend;

Dracut

Viola J. (Handley) Anderson, 81, of Dracut, Massachusetts, cherished wife of Donald W. Anderson, passed away peacefully in her home of 76 years on Saturday December 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side after a period of declining health.

Vi was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Alfred F. and the late Gladys M. (Greene) Handley and was a 1956 graduate of Dracut High School.

A homemaker for several years while her children were young, she was also employed as a medical secretary for Doctors in Lowell and Chelmsford for over 30 years.

Viola's main joy and happiness in life was her family. She dedicated her life to her family and loved nothing more than spending time with them while enjoying a good box of chocolates.

She and Don enjoyed many years of retirement, traveled extensively and spent several years wintering in Naples, Florida.

Vi had a close circle of beloved friends many of whom go back sixty or seventy years. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a quick wit and was able to make a new friend everywhere she went.

Besides her husband Don, her devoted soulmate of 61 years, she is survived by her loving children Donald W. Anderson, Jr. and his wife Antonette of Salem, NH and Carole Roberts and her companion John Philbrick of Dracut; her dear sister Carole (Handley) Aubut of Dracut; her adored grandchildren Kaitlyn Roberts and her fiancée Christopher King of Dracut, Michael Anderson of Boston and Stephanie Anderson of Bangor, ME; and great-grandson Brendon King; her nieces Nancy Lafontaine of Florida, Betty Aubut of North Carolina and Peggy Osbaldeston of Amesbury; and many dear great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Viola's family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Commonwealth Nursing Services and Merrimack Valley Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during her illness as well as the Firefighters and EMT's of Dracut Fire Dept. and Trinity Ambulance Service.

Anderson

Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in LOWELL from 3 to 7 PM. Thursday December 26, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service to be held Friday morning at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME at 10:00 followed by her burial at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN., 38101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 24, 2019
