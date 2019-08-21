Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-622-1800
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery, Section F
N. Chelmsford, MA
Violet M. Bonsignor


1927 - 2019
Violet M. Bonsignor Obituary
Violet M. Bonsignor

Violet M. Bonsignor, born June 22, 1927 in Woburn, MA, passed away on August 16, 2019, in the wonderful care of Hospice House in Concord, NH. Vi was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Joseph L. Bonsignor until his passing August 1, 1991. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Constantine of Chichester and Caryl Garrow of Pittsfield, son-in-law, Harry Garrow of Pittsfield, her dearest fiend Susan Briggs, sister Dorothy Petersen, brother James Hammond. two grandchildren, Melody and Arnold (Bud) Garrow, great-granddaughters, Samantha Richardson, Jessica Breed, Rubi Garrow and Jorgia Garrow and great-great-granddaughter Amari Sears, several cousins, nieces, great nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Vi was predeceased by her granddaughter Christan Constantine.

Vi and Joe owned and operated the Meadow Lounge in N. Chelmsford for many years before retiring to Spring Hill, FL, where they made many wonderful friends. One of Vi's great delights was planning family reunions and sharing life stories about her family and heritage.

A graveside ceremony and burial will be held on Monday, August 26 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Section F in N. Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
