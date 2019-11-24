Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
View Map
Violet M. "Penny" Joy Obituary
of Salem, NH; 94

Salem, NH

Violet "Penny" M. Joy of Salem, NH passed away at the age of 94 on November 9, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing Center, Derry, NH surrounded by her loving family. Penny was the beloved wife of the late John W. Joy, Sr.

Penny was born in Lawrence, MA where she grew up and attended school. After high school she joined the U.S. Nursing Corp during World War II. Penny was a Nurse's Aide at Bon Secours Hospital in Methuen, MA. She was a resident of Salem, NH for over 70 years where she was an active member of Hannah Tenney Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school for many years. She was also a volunteer at the North Salem Elementary School. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, watching the Red Sox and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Penny is survived by her children Carol Witts of Salem, NH, Nancy Brown of Derry, NH, John Jr of Salem, NH, Joanne Carter and her husband David of Manchester, NH, and Phillip and his wife Pam of Marshfield, MA. She also leaves her grandchildren Christopher Riemer and his wife Gina of Manassas, VA, Heather Riemer and her husband Bill Bacon of Londonderry, NH, Pamela Parolise and her husband Gregg of Derry, NH, David Carter of Manchester, NH, Tyler, Makaleigh and Timothy of North Chelmsford, MA, step-grandchildren, Amy Grube and husband Bill, of Windham, NH, Jen and Keri McKenzie of Marshfield, MA; great-grandchildren Amber, Anthony, Auston, Megan, Jessica, Elizabeth, Lauren, and Millie. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law Donald Coelho of Seabrook, NH as well as many nieces and nephews. Penny was predeceased by her son-in-laws Thomas Witts and Joseph Brown, sisters Beatrice Hobbs, Claire Coelho, Maureen Cleary, and brother Thomas Penney.

Joy

Private burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem, NH. A celebration of Penny's life will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 11 a.m. at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd. Windham, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 Sarl Dr. Salem, NH 03079. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Violet "Penny" M. Joy
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
