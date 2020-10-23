1/1
Violet M. Reynolds
…family in greater Lowell area; 90

TEWKSBURY

Violet M. (Graham) Reynolds, age 90, the mother of seven, died peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Center in Chelmsford.

She was born in Bangor, Maine, a daughter of the late Frederick and Freida (Marquis) Graham, and raised in Frenchville, Maine. She raised her family while her former husband served in the U.S. armed forces, and lived at military bases across America and overseas, including a post in Morocco, Africa. She retired to Florida, but had returned to Massachusetts for the last fifteen years to be with family.

She leaves six children, Debra Reynolds of Hudson, NH, Theresa McLean and her husband James of Tewksbury, Cynthia Knauff of Boynton, Beach, FL, Dorothy Bickford and her husband Mark of So. China, ME, Duane Reynolds of So. China, ME, Denise McNeill and her husband James of Jupiter, FL; a daughter-in-law, Diane Reynolds of S.C., who was the wife of Violets son, the late Lyle Reynolds, who died on April 6, 2020; 18 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren.

A Celebration Of Life Memorial Service is planned when the Pandemic has passed. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or via www.stjude.org are encouraged.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
Tewksbury Funeral Home
