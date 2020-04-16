|
Violet R. (Deschenes) Weed, age 92, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Lowell after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Roland A. Weed who passed away in 2013.
She was born in Lowell on May 14, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Angeline (Boulet) Deschenes. Violet was a lifelong resident of Lowell.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as a private nurse for several elderly homes and nursing facilities in the Lowell area for many years.
She is survived by her four children, Flora Bell and her husband, Edward of Tyngsborough, Charles and Theodore Trigones, both of Lowell, and Vincent Weed of North Port, FL; 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Thomas Trigones and sister of the late Richard, Armand, Robert and Henry Deschenes and Doris Gresner.
Funeral Services for Violet will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Violet, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30, 2020