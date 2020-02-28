|
Violet (Kundzicz) (Kundicz) Santamaria, 103, of Lowell, MA passed away Monday, February 24, after a brief illness. She was born to parents, Stanislaw and Stefania (Romanowicz) Kundzicz, on March 27, 1916 in Brockton, MA. Violet graduated from Brockton High School in 1934 and received her B.S in Education from Bridgewater State College in 1938. Violet was married for 56 years to the late Albert Santamaria who passed away in 2002.
Violet was a remarkable woman - her love for her family, her faith and her Polish heritage ran deep. She enjoyed family gatherings and conversing with people. She loved to find out all about you and tell you stories from her childhood. Violet was ahead of her time - going to college because she knew the value of an education. It was so important to her that after graduating she traveled to rural Maine to teach in a one-room schoolhouse for a year. During her marriage, she taught classes in English, Civics and History at the Moody Junior High in Lowell. Violet saw beauty in everything - she loved to sing and enjoyed twenty years as a member of the Immaculate Conception Choir. She loved to paint and draw; watch birds, grow flowers, swim in the ocean; cook an apple pie for her family, gaze at the clouds, listen to music, read books and keep a strong faith in God. Violet had a great sense of humor and was young at heart. She wanted everyone to know: "Life is for the living!"
She is survived by her brother, Joseph Kundzicz of North Weymouth; three children, John Santamaria of Stoneham, Charlotte Browne and her husband, Whitman of Holbrook, Carl Santamaria and his wife, Virginia of Dracut; two grandchildren, Adam Santamaria of Woburn and Laura Anne Santamaria of Waltham; a loving great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Violet is predeceased by her husband, Albert in 2002 and by her four brothers, Albert Kundzicz of Brockton, Henry Kundzicz of Chatham, Richard Kundzicz of West Bridgewater, and David Kundzicz of Brockton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Violet Santamaria, to D'Youville Life & Wellness Community, c/o the D'Youville Foundation, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854, or can be made online by clicking on the "Donate" button at www.dyouville.org.
ON MONDAY, MARCH 2 YOU ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HER FUNERAL MASS AT 12 NOON AT THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 E. MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL, MA. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 LOWELL, MA 01852. PROCESSION WILL FOLLOW FOR BURIAL AT ST. MARY CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020