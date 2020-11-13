Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather & Brother
Dracut
Virgilio M. Medina, 72 of Dracut, passed away after a period of declining health after complications from a stroke on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Maria F. (Espinola) Medina with whom he would have celebrated 49 years of marriage in January 2021.
He was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on January 29, 1948 and was a son of the late Manuel S. Medina and the late Francelina (Da Silva) Medina. He was raised in Graciosa, where he attended the area schools. While in Portugal he served in the Portuguese military for a period of 2 years and also worked as a farmer in Graciosa. In the late 1960's he migrated to the United States, settling in Lowell where he lived most of his life before residing in Dracut for the past three years.
Virgilio was a member of the Holy Ghost Society, the Portuguese American Civic League 'The Reds' and the Portuguese American Center 'The Blues', and the Holy Trinity Society. He was also a communicant of St. Anthony Church.
For over 30 years, he worked as a machine operator at Pellon/Freudenburg in Lowell until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and playing cards.
In addition to his beloved wife, Maria Medina of Dracut, he is survived by his two sons, Michael Medina and his wife, Kerrianne of Lowell, and Dennis Medina and his wife, Jaclyn of Salisbury, MA; and his grandchildren, Zachary Medina, Liam Medina, Marcus Medina, and Aurora Medina. He is also survived by his brother, Rui Medina of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed into heaven by his son, the late Robert Medina; and his brothers, the late Vitor Medina, and the late Jose Medina.
While following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask, you are invited to His CALLING HOURS FROM 8-10 A.M. ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. His Funeral Mass and burial at St. Mary Cemetery will be held privately.
