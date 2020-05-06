Or Copy this URL to Share

Of Westford and previously of Malden died April 27, 2020 at LifeCare Center in Littleton. She had just celebrated her 99th birthday on March 20th. Born in Malden, the daughter of the late Anna and Henry Shea.

Graduated from Malden High and Symmes School of Nursing. Worked for many years as a nurse at Malden Hospital, affectionately known as 'Kloppy'. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, George, who died in March of 2009. Survived by three children; Frank Kloppenburg and his wife, Theresa of Westford, Anne Geagan and her husband, Bill of Westford and Jack Kloppenburg and his wife, Jean of Hollis, NH. Also survived by her nine beloved grandchildren, Frank Kloppenburg and his wife, Nancy of Townsend, Diane Chandonait and her husband, Glenn of Maine, Lisa Vincent and her husband, John of Tygnsboro, Karen Roberts and her husband, Tim of Bedford, NH, Brian Vigars of Pelham, NH, Jill Boisseau and her husband, Eddie of Chelmsford, Tim Vigars and his partner Danielle Lussier of Dunstable, Heather Benoit of Westford and Kelly Geagan and her fiance, Matt Emerson of Hollis NH. Proud to have had 20 cherished great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She will also be sadly missed by her Goddaughter, Patti Ann Foley of North Billerica. Sister of the late Anna Marion Shea and Audrey Foley.

In keeping with the restrictions caused by COVID-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, 340 Turnpike Street, Canton, MA 02021 or go online to massnurses.org to make a donation. To sign electronic guestbook go to burnsfuneralhomemalden.com.

