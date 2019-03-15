Virginia A. (Lacourse) Minnicucci

1945 - 2019



Mrs. Virginia A. (Lacourse) Minnicucci, age 73, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at a local healthcare facility, with her family by her side.



She was the wife of the late Robert C. Minnicucci who died in 2008.



Born in Lowell, MA on April 24, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Virginia (Hildreth) Burke.



Prior to her retirement she worked for Sweetheart Plastics and was a driving school instructor for Chelmsford. Virginia was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall Highland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and like her mother; Virginia was an avid writer, who often wrote about her beliefs of the Bible and strong faith in Jehovah her God. She also enjoyed crocheting, crafting, cooking and helping others.



She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Warren S. and Savon Lacourse of Nashua; two daughters and a son-in-law, Lisa J. and Frank McCarthy of Lowell and Amy J. Lacourse of Waltham; seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Edward A. and Karen Lacourse of Chelmsford and John Burke and Tracey Reyes of Lowell; a sister and a brother in law, Robbin and David Moulton of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also the sister of the late David A. Lacourse.



MINNICUCCI - Virginia A. (Lacourse) Minnicucci. Friends will be received at the R. W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME 308 Pawtucket Street, Lowell on Saturday afternoon from 12 until 1 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 559 Pine Street, Lowell, MA 01851. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary