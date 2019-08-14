|
Cherished Mom, Nana, Aunt and Friend
Lowell
Virginia passed on August 12, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Lowell on March 3, 1941, she was a lifelong Pawtucketville resident and Saint Rita's Parishioner, the daughter of the late Joseph and Vincenza (Jennie Barone) Carnevale. In her youth, she loved to ice skate on Flaggies field and played shortstop for the Saint Rita's CYO softball team. She graduated from Lowell High School where she was a cheerleader, Captain in the Girl Officers, and member of the National Honor Society. Virginia earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Lowell State Teachers College and retired from a 40 year dedicated teaching career having taught 2 years in Chelmsford, and 38 years teaching second grade at the Pawtucketville Memorial School in Lowell.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Kerry A. Sheehan and her wife Becky Zehr, stepdaughter, Christine Vogel, stepson Stephen Gendreau and his wife Christina, grandchildren Alyssa Gendreau, Keaghan Vogel, Jessica Gendreau and Kayleigh Vogel. She is also survived by her sister Mary (Fred) Milot and special nephew Joseph Creegan and niece Judy Roscoe. She leaves behind her soul sister of 78 years, Helen (McNamara) Matley and Godsons Paul Creegan, Scott Matley, Jim Fulton, the late Bobbie Matley, and Goddaughter Lisa Dunn.
She is predeceased by her beloved companion of 35 years, Frank Gendreau.
Her siblings and spouses Grace (George) Dunn, Camilla (Chester) Makarawicz, Daniel (Lorraine) Vale, John (Alice) Carnevale, Joseph (Jeanne) Carnevale, Rita Foley, Carlene (Paul) Creegan and many nieces and nephews. She was former wife of the late Bernard R. Sheehan.
The family would like to thank the amazing people at the Lowell General Cancer Center and Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehab who helped her on her journey. A Special thanks to Sue DeAngelis and Dan Morin who were her angels.
Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on FRIDAY from 4 until 8 PM. Virginia's FUNERAL will begin on SATURDAY MORNING at 9 o'clock from the Funeral Home, followed by her FUNERAL MASS at 10 o'clock at ST. RITA'S CHURCH, Mammoth Rd. Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to Team Walk for Cancer Care, Lowell General Hospital, c/o Philanthropy Office, 295 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854 or at www.teamwalk.org
