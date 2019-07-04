Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
Virginia Balliett Obituary
Virginia Balliett

Virginia Balliett, age 73, of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 after a long brave battle with cancer. Virginia was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on May 14, 1946 to Lillian (Ryder) and Waldo "Rusty" Yarnall. Virginia, known early as "The Hazard of #4" at their home on the Nabnassett Lake Country Club had a big personality. She graduated from Westford Academy where she was a popular athlete and a friend to all. After graduation she worked a few local jobs then moved to Miami. There she was a social butterfly while working at Bell South. She met her John, a member of the Coast Guard. They married between blizzards in Westford, MA. She and John stayed in Massachusetts and had two children. The family moved to Florida in 1976. Virginia loved making many friends. She worked for the Palm Beach County Clerk's office; for Judge Howard Harrison; at the PBC Sheriff's Office; and Bessemer Trust.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 50 years, John H. Balliett; daughter, Julia C. (Hildred Williams, Jr.) Balliett; son, Jonathan W. (Jennifer Lynn) Balliett; brother, Raymond (Virginia) Yarnall; sister, Jane Walker; brother-in-law, Albert Schmid; grandchildren, Maximus, Aurora, Phineas, Dionti, Aubrya, Victoria, Hildred, and Kirsten; predeceased by her sister, Dorothea Schmid.

A Memorial Service will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida 33415. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches at www.youthranches.org.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 4, 2019
