secretary at Wang, MITRE; 86 TEWKSBURY Mrs. Virginia Faith "Ginger" (Dyson) Brenden, 86, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, April 25, at Peregrine's Landing At Tewksbury, after a long period of declining health.
She was the beloved wife of Orvin H. Brenden, with whom she had celebrated a sixty-fifth wedding anniversary this past December 12th.
She was born in Boston on April 26, 1932, and raised by her mother and step-father, Helen (Stahelski) Dyson and Albert Dyson. She was raised in Arlington, but had lived in Tewksbury since her marriage to Orvin. She and her family had enjoyed many summers at their cottage on Square Pond in Maine.
In addition to raising her family of three, she worked at Carter's Greenhouses in Tewksbury, Wang Laboratories on North Street in Tewksbury and at the Towers in Lowell, and MITRE in Burlington. After her family had grown, Orvin accepted a five- year work assignment for MITRE in Germany. During those years, Ginger worked as the Office Manager for the Air Force's American High School at the Ramstein A.F.B.
In her daughters early years, she volunteered as a Girl Scout Troop Leader which culminated with her family leading a troop of thirty-two teenage Girl Scouts to Europe for fifteen days.
Besides her husband, she leaves three children, her daughter, Linda Palmer and her husband Brian of Tuftonboro, NH, and their children, Matthew Powers and his wife Amanda, Michael Palmer, and Madison Palmer all of NH, her daughter, Susan Reardon and her husband James of Pepperell, and their children, Jennifer Price and her husband Jason, of NH, Eric Reardon of Fitchburg, and her son, Alan Brenden and his wife Patricia "Tricia" (Cooney) of Tewksbury and Dania Beach, FL, and their son, Adam Brenden and his wife Melissa of Acton, MA ; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Cameron, Jaden, Molly, Emily, and Ella; several nieces and nephews. Ginger was predeceased by her brother, Melvin Dyson. BRENDEN Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, June 8, from 2:00 until 4:00 pm, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. A Memorial Prayer Service will follow at 4:00 pm, in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 will be appreciated. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2019