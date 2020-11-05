1/1
Virginia E. "Gin" Cascone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia E. "Gin" Cascone, 94, passed away on June 12, 2020 at Grand Oaks Nursing Center in Palm Coast, Florida. She was the wife of the late Constantino "Gus" Cascone who passed away on June 20, 1990 and the late Irving R. Drew who passed away on July 19, 1967.

Gin was born on April 19, 1926 in Tyngsboro MA, to the late Clarence and Ethel (Jones) DeCarteret. She grew up in North Chelmsford, graduating from Chelmsford High School. Gin worked as a secretary, during the war at Fort Devens, along with other office jobs in the Lowell area. She was full of energy, had a big presence, an outgoing personality and was not someone you would soon forget.

Gin lived at the beach in Salisbury MA with her husband Gus, and for many years enjoyed visits there from the children and grandchildren. If one visited and complained of an ailment, she would have them jump in the ocean, she said is cured everything. She loved her dogs and making homemade birthday cakes. They later retired to Flagler Beach, Florida and would travel back to Massachusetts to spend the summers and visit family. Gin loved Florida.

She is predeceased by her brother Clarence "Chucky" DeCarteret, her son Irving "Bob" Drew, her daughter Lisa McDevitt, and her grandson Raymond "Ray" Shay.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, daughter Nancy Drew of Westford MA, daughter Jean and Emerson Olson of Palm Coast FL, daughter Cheryl and John Edwards of Seabrook NH, and son Neil and Maureen Cascone of West Palm Beach FL. 20 Grandchildren: Ricky, Nancy, Ross, Chrissy, Ginny, Sarah, Debbie, David, Diane, Darlene, Kerri, Karyn, Gary, Melissa, John, Kaitlyn, Jackie, John, James & Jeffrey, 33 great grandchildren, and 22 great-great grandchildren. Rest in Peace, Nana Gin.

Virginia was laid to rest with her late husband Gus at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen MA.



View the online memorial for Virginia E. "Gin" Cascone

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return your loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
Toni Rogers
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved