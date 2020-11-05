Virginia E. "Gin" Cascone, 94, passed away on June 12, 2020 at Grand Oaks Nursing Center in Palm Coast, Florida. She was the wife of the late Constantino "Gus" Cascone who passed away on June 20, 1990 and the late Irving R. Drew who passed away on July 19, 1967.Gin was born on April 19, 1926 in Tyngsboro MA, to the late Clarence and Ethel (Jones) DeCarteret. She grew up in North Chelmsford, graduating from Chelmsford High School. Gin worked as a secretary, during the war at Fort Devens, along with other office jobs in the Lowell area. She was full of energy, had a big presence, an outgoing personality and was not someone you would soon forget.Gin lived at the beach in Salisbury MA with her husband Gus, and for many years enjoyed visits there from the children and grandchildren. If one visited and complained of an ailment, she would have them jump in the ocean, she said is cured everything. She loved her dogs and making homemade birthday cakes. They later retired to Flagler Beach, Florida and would travel back to Massachusetts to spend the summers and visit family. Gin loved Florida.She is predeceased by her brother Clarence "Chucky" DeCarteret, her son Irving "Bob" Drew, her daughter Lisa McDevitt, and her grandson Raymond "Ray" Shay.She is survived by her children and their spouses, daughter Nancy Drew of Westford MA, daughter Jean and Emerson Olson of Palm Coast FL, daughter Cheryl and John Edwards of Seabrook NH, and son Neil and Maureen Cascone of West Palm Beach FL. 20 Grandchildren: Ricky, Nancy, Ross, Chrissy, Ginny, Sarah, Debbie, David, Diane, Darlene, Kerri, Karyn, Gary, Melissa, John, Kaitlyn, Jackie, John, James & Jeffrey, 33 great grandchildren, and 22 great-great grandchildren. Rest in Peace, Nana Gin.Virginia was laid to rest with her late husband Gus at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen MA.