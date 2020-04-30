|
|
Lifelong Lowell resident; 95
LOWELL
Virginia E. (DePaulis) Makarewicz, 95, a lifelong Lowell resident, died peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Health Care Center. She was the widow of the late Aloysius F. Makarewicz who died March 20, 1999.
Born August 23, 1924, in Lowell, she was a daughter of the late John J. DePaulis and the late Ellen M. (Sheeley) DePaulis. She was educated in the local schools, graduating Lowell High School, Class of 1941. She also attended Balboa University and Fitchburg State College.
She made her home on Westford Street for more than forty six years before residing at Rogers Hall and for the past few years, lived at D'Youville Manor. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish.
Mrs. Makarewicz was a teacher at Lawrence Regional Technical High School, North East Regional Technical High School in Wakefield, and at Greater Lowell Regional Technical High School before her retirement in the late 1980's.
Virginia was known for her positive outlook and kind spirit. She loved helping others. Virginia enjoyed cooking, music and dining out. She especially loved spending time with family and friends, particularly her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen D. Domoracki and her husband, Edward, of Windermere, Florida; her son Alan F. Makarewicz and his wife, Michelle (LeBlanc) of Spring Hill, Florida; six grandchildren, Stephanie Panarelli and her husband Vincent of West Chester Township, Ohio, Edward Domoracki of New York City, Alec Makarewicz and his wife Cindy of Lowell, Jason LeBlanc and Chase Makarewicz of Spring Hill, Florida, and Alan F. Makarewicz of Milford N.H.; three great-grandchildren, Natalia Makarewicz of Lowell, Evalyn Makarewicz and Jacob LeBlanc of Florida; brother in-law William Shaughnessy of Chelmsford and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother and sisters, John DePaulis of Lowell, Rita Taylor of Dracut, Eileen Champagne of North Chelmsford, Mary Shaughnessy of Chelmsford, Columba Murphy and Margaret Coldwell of Lowell.
Makarewicz
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND PARISH IN LOWELL AT A LATER DATE AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON THE FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK PAGE AND WEBSITE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND ST., LOWELL 978-458-6816. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE SEND DONATIONS IN HER NAME TO THE . PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Virginia E. Makarewicz
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2020