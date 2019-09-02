|
Virginia (Wilson) Garneau
formerly of Lowell and Tewksbury
Virginia "Ginger" A. (Wilson) Garneau, resident of McCormick South Carolina, formerly of Lowell and Tewksbury, passed away from Cancer on August 31st, 2019.
Daughter of the late Carolyn and Henry Wilson, beloved wife of Larry Garneau Sr., married 58 years and sweethearts since the 7th grade.
Ginger enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and embroidering, she would regularly donate hand made prayer shawls and lap quilts to her church. Other passions included, flea marketing and reading.
Survivors include her son, Larry Garneau Jr. and his wife Laurie, daughter Deborah Larocque and partner Ed Miller; grandchildren; Stephen Garneau, Mallorie Olson, Timothy Larocque and April Larocque.
A private service for Ginger and her immediate family will be held on a later date.
In memory of Ginger, the family would ask you consider donating to your local Cancer Foundation in her name.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 2, 2019