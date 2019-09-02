Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Garneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Wilson) Garneau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia (Wilson) Garneau Obituary
Virginia (Wilson) Garneau
formerly of Lowell and Tewksbury

Virginia "Ginger" A. (Wilson) Garneau, resident of McCormick South Carolina, formerly of Lowell and Tewksbury, passed away from Cancer on August 31st, 2019.

Daughter of the late Carolyn and Henry Wilson, beloved wife of Larry Garneau Sr., married 58 years and sweethearts since the 7th grade.

Ginger enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and embroidering, she would regularly donate hand made prayer shawls and lap quilts to her church. Other passions included, flea marketing and reading.

Survivors include her son, Larry Garneau Jr. and his wife Laurie, daughter Deborah Larocque and partner Ed Miller; grandchildren; Stephen Garneau, Mallorie Olson, Timothy Larocque and April Larocque.

A private service for Ginger and her immediate family will be held on a later date.

In memory of Ginger, the family would ask you consider donating to your local Cancer Foundation in her name.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.