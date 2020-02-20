|
formerly of Lowell, MA
Virginia Gayle (Fain) (Markgren) Thomas; On February 16, 2020, Gayle Thomas, loving wife, mother of six, grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of nine passed away unexpectedly at the age of 84 at her home in Center Sandwich, NH. Gayle was born in Premier, West Virginia on February 19,1935, to the late Virginia Callie and Albert Frank Fain. After graduating from high school she joined the Air Force and eventually moved to New England. She lived in Lowell, Massachusetts for many years and during that time worked at Bellofram and Raytheon before retiring and moving to New Hampshire. In September of 2009 Gayle married Bruce Thomas and they spent more than ten wonderful years together. Gayle had the soul of an artist and her family will forever treasure the many paintings and ceramics she created. She had an amazing eye for antiques, renovating, and decorating. She especially loved decorating for the holiday season and her Christmas trees were magical. Gayle was passionate about gardening and could frequently be found happily working in one of her many lovely gardens. She loved dogs and birds and going on long rides with Bruce to enjoy the beautiful views found in NH and Maine. Gayle was preceded in death by three sisters, Gaynell Dalton, Joy Copley, and Patricia Hudson and a brother, Henry Franklin Fain. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Thomas, her sister, Merry Walker, and her six children: Cheryl Markgren of Billerica, MA, Frank Markgren of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Lenora McWilliams and her husband Gary of Houston, TX, Jay Rushel Cushing and her husband Michael of Lowell, MA, John Russell Markgren and his wife Ruth of Dracut, MA, Eric Markgren and his wife Kimberly of Lowell, MA, As well as her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and Bruce's sons; Kevin Thomas and his wife Lane and Stephen Thomas and his wife Penny.
Gayle loved spending time with her family and will be sadly missed by all. May she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Gayle's name.
Thomas
Calling hours will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 DW Highway, Meredith, NH. T leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020