…Ret. Tewksbury Fire Dept. Secretary
TEWKSBURY
"Ginny," age 90, died Thursday evening, May 28. She was the beloved wife for sixty years of Anthony Joseph "Tony" Coviello III, daughter of the late Manuel and Bertha (Vieira) Machado; beloved mother of, Anthony J. Coviello IV and his wife Debbie (Gluszczak) of Clinton, MA, Ret. Tewksbury Police Sgt. Christopher J. Coviello and his wife Leigh (Witmyer) of Dracut, Paula V. Erskine and her husband Keith of Tewksbury, and Kenn T. Coviello and his wife Sabrina (James) of Andover; adored grandmother of, Victoria A. Coviello of Marlborough, Christopher Coviello of Topsfield, Courtney Coviello of Dracut, Olivia Erskine and John Erskine of Tewksbury, Amelia Coviello and Julia Coviello of Andover, Matthew Fontaine of Dracut and Crystal Hayward of Lowell; sister of, Roselyn Machado of Lowell, and Dorothy Brown and her husband Herbert of Warwick, RI; sister-in-law of, Frank Lorenzo of Lowell, and Delores Machado of Dracut; aunt of many; and was predeceased by her siblings, John Machado, Mary Sousa, Joseph Machado, Rose Lorenzo, and Edward Machado.
Arrangements
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules: Visiting hours are Wednesday, June 3, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her Funeral Mass at St. Dorothy's and burial at Tewksbury Cemetery will be private due to Archdiocesan rules and restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 or via www.ccab.org/give are encouraged. For e-condolences visit: www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.