Virginia I. "Ginny" Bruce
former long-time resident
of Billerica, MA.
Virginia I. "Ginny" Bruce, died peacefully at home December 17, 2019 in La Plata, MD; she was formerly a long-time resident of Billerica, MA.
Ginny was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Bruce with whom she celebrated 31 years of marriage before his passing. She was pre-deceased by her parents Clayton and Irene Nickerson, her brother, Clayton "Bill" Nickerson, her sister Janet Mullett and her husband Bill, her Mother-in-law Ida Walters and her husband Norman and sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Thomas Casey.
She is Survived by her children, Linda Bieber and Charlie Rundlett, David Bruce and his wife Pamela, Robert Bruce and his wife Cindy, Bonnie Martin and her husband Roger and Donald Bruce and his wife Elizabeth. Her 12 Grandchildren Lisa, Jeff, Chris, Adam, Amy, Kerry, Colby, Johnathan, Brian, Alex, Cody and Katie. Her 12 Great-Grandchildren Calvin, Casey, Bailee, Maisie, Rylee, Carson, Jaxon, Ella, Jayden, Max, Callie and Mia, along with many other special family members whom she loved dearly.
Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Thursday, January 2nd from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Ginny's Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 3rd at 9:00 a.m. followed by Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019