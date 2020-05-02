Retired Official Court Reporter for
Commonwealth of Massachusetts
LOWELL - Mrs. Virginia "Gini" (Berys) Karas, 80, a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away after a courageous struggle with Parkinson 's disease on April 29, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the devoted wife of Nicholas V. Karas and the devoted mother of her three beloved sons, Victor, Christopher and Jonathan Karas, whom she adored.
Born on October 18, 1939 in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Christos and Rose (Kontraros) Berys, and she grew up in the Centralville section of the city.
Virginia was a member of the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, the Holy Trinity Ladies Philoptochos Society, the Hellenic Culture and Heritage Society, and the Daughters of Penelope, of Lowell.
She was educated in Lowell public schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School (1957) and Lowell Commerical College. She was an Official Court Reporter for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts until her retirement in 2002. She also established and owned the Lowell Transcription Service.
In her earlier years, she was employed at the Air Force Cambridge Research Laboratories at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts, where she met her husband of fifty- six years, Nicholas.
Virginia loved animals, music, flowers, cooking, and laughter.
In addition to her husband and her three beloved sons, Virginia is survived by her only sibling, her dear brother, Peter C. Berys, and her sister in law and brother in law, Evangeline and Fotis Relias. She is also survived by her four special nieces: Anne Brennan and her husband Ronald and their family, Dr Valerie Relias, Kathleen Powers and her husband Edwin and their family, and Susan Cezanne and her husband Paul. She leaves many close friends and relatives in the United States and Greece.
She was the sister in law of the late Joan (Alfano) Berys.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her services were held privately. A graveside service was held on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St. Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Virginia Karas
Published in Lowell Sun on May 2, 2020.