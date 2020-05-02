Victor, Chris, Jonathan and nick, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mom was very special to us growing up, being neighbors for a very long time. cherish all the memories you have of her. Your mom was very special to us growing up being neighbors for a very long time cherish all the memories that you have with her. Shes up in heaven with my mom and they are reunited again as neighbors. You guys are in my thoughts and prayers.

Katie(cooney)

Neighbor