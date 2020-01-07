|
|
Virginia L. (Richards) Chuma
of Chelmsford, MA; 84
CHELMSFORD MA - Mrs. Virginia L. (Richards) Chuma, 84, of Chelmsford, MA, died Friday (January 3, 2020) at High Point Hospice Home in Haverhill, MA after an illness. She was the beloved wife of John M. Chuma.
Mrs. Chuma was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Ernest A. and the late Josephine H. (Douglas) Richards. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1952 and also a graduate of UMASS-Amherst in 1956. She then attained her master's degree from the University of Bridgeport.
Mrs. Chuma was first employed as a young woman as a school teacher while residing in California. Following her marriage she became a devoted housewife and mother. Mrs. Chuma had resided in Chelmsford MA for the past fifty-six years.
Along with her beloved husband of sixty years, she is survived by her three children: Michael Chuma and his wife Lisa of Ridgefield CT, Todd Chuma of Westborough MA and Stacey Chuma of Foxboro MA; 9 grandchildren: Caitlin, wife of Doug Rohrer, Alexandra Ayres, Brent Chuma, Stephen Ayres, Andrew Chuma, John "Jack" Chuma, Abby Chuma, Madison Chuma and Harrison Chuma; several nieces & nephews; and her sister-in-law: Julie Richards of Hopedale MA.
She was the sister of the late Ernest A. Richards Jr.
Her funeral will be held Friday (January 10th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA followed by a Eucharistic Service at 10am in Trinity Episcopal Church, 17 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. There are no visiting hours.
Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to M.S.P.C.A.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020