|
|
Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Lowell
Virginia M. (Shea) Geary, 94, of Lowell, passed away Monday morning, on her 94th birthday, at Lowell General Hospital with her family by her side.
She was the loving wife of the late Thomas F. Geary, Sr.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 2, 1925, a daughter of the late Daniel J. and the late Mary E. (Eastham) Shea, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1944.
Prior to her retirement, Virginia was employed at Marshalls Distribution Center in Woburn. Previously, she was a well-known "lunch lady" in the Lowell school system for many years.
Virginia enjoyed playing cards and making chocolates for family and friends. She was most happy when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Chan and her husband Christopher of Orlando, FL, Susan A. Woodland of Littleton, MA and Kathleen Geary of Andover, MA; a son Thomas F. Geary, Jr. of Lowell, MA; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; a brother Daniel J. Shea and his wife Karen of Texas City, TX and two brothers-in-law, Roger Laferriere of Terre Haute, IN and Brendan Powers of Silver Spring, MD, along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was the mother of the late Richard D. Geary and the late Michael J. Geary. She was also predeceased by five sisters; Rita Shea, Dorothy (Donald) Cohn, Ruth (Thomas) Morton, Barbara Laferriere, Elizabeth Powers and two brothers; Donald (Muriel) Shea and Paul (Evelyn) Shea.
Geary
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, Tuesday morning, Dec. 10 at 10:00 o'clock, followed by burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com . Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
View the online memorial for Virginia M. Geary
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019