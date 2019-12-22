|
Virginia M. (Basnett) Lahiff, beloved wife of the late James J. Lahiff passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 91.
She was born in Lowell on August 7, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Kelleher) Basnett.
Virginia was a lifelong resident of the city. She was educated in the Lowell schools and graduated from Lowell High School.
Prior to her retirement, Virginia worked at the Immaculate Conception Rectory. She was a communicant of St. Michael Parish for many years.
A doting grandmother, Virginia's greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Her family would like to thank the staff at D'Youville Senior Care for their devotion and kindness shown to Virginia during her stay there.
Surviving her are three sons and two daughters-in-law, James T. Lahiff, of Lowell, Stephen W. and Kristi (Kennedy) Lahiff of The Woodlands, TX, Daniel J. and Susan (Wrenn) Lahiff of Haverhill; seven grandchildren, Heather Lahiff, Christian Lahiff, Alexandra Lutz, Elizabeth Lahiff, Daniel J. Lahiff, Jr., Colin Lahiff, Allison Lahiff; two great-grandchildren, Tennison and Thomas Lutz; sisters Patricia Rodgiewicz of Dracut, Carol Delorme of NH, brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Linda Basnett of Dracut, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Virginia's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell from 4 until 8 PM on Monday. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:00 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
