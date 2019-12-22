Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael Church
543 Bridge Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lahiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. (Basnett) Lahiff


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. (Basnett) Lahiff Obituary
of Lowell

Lowell

Virginia M. (Basnett) Lahiff, beloved wife of the late James J. Lahiff passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 91.

She was born in Lowell on August 7, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Kelleher) Basnett.

Virginia was a lifelong resident of the city. She was educated in the Lowell schools and graduated from Lowell High School.

Prior to her retirement, Virginia worked at the Immaculate Conception Rectory. She was a communicant of St. Michael Parish for many years.

A doting grandmother, Virginia's greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Her family would like to thank the staff at D'Youville Senior Care for their devotion and kindness shown to Virginia during her stay there.

Surviving her are three sons and two daughters-in-law, James T. Lahiff, of Lowell, Stephen W. and Kristi (Kennedy) Lahiff of The Woodlands, TX, Daniel J. and Susan (Wrenn) Lahiff of Haverhill; seven grandchildren, Heather Lahiff, Christian Lahiff, Alexandra Lutz, Elizabeth Lahiff, Daniel J. Lahiff, Jr., Colin Lahiff, Allison Lahiff; two great-grandchildren, Tennison and Thomas Lutz; sisters Patricia Rodgiewicz of Dracut, Carol Delorme of NH, brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Linda Basnett of Dracut, and several nieces and nephews.

Lahiff

Relatives and friends are invited to Virginia's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell from 4 until 8 PM on Monday. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:00 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Virginia M. (Basnett) Lahiff
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -