Virginia M. Rogers
Beloved Mother and Grandmother
LOWELL - Virginia M. (Doyle) Rogers, 91, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital, following a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Rogers who passed away on January 23, 2015.
Virginia was born in Lowell on September 2, 1927, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Ellen (Moynihan) Doyle. She was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception School and Lowell High School, where she was a proud Girl Officer.
Virginia met Tom Rogers at a dance at the Lakeview Ballroom in the summer of 1946. Virginia and Tom married on November 21, 1948 in the Immaculate Conception Church. Together, they celebrated 66 years of marriage. They started out on Liberty Street but soon moved to Highland Avenue where they made their permanent home.
Virginia worked at Educator Biscuit Company in the 1950's for a time, before deciding to remain at home and raise her family.
Virginia was a "tell it like it is" kind of gal. She had a quick wit and always gave her family a laugh.
In her free time, Virginia enjoyed ceramics, knitting, and loved to read.
Virginia and her sister Eileen would take trips "down city" to the Press Club to enjoy a glass of wine. She loved to dance with her husband Tom, something they enjoyed throughout their lives.
Virginia was a planner. She and Tom would spend the holidays at Danny and Donna's home with her family all around her. She was always available and eager to babysit her grandkids.
Virginia is survived by her two sons, Thomas J. Rogers, Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Waltham, and Daniel J. Rogers, Sr. and his wife Donna of Lowell; three grandchildren, Kathleen Melendez and her husband Jeffrey of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kelley Trombly and her husband Stephen of Lowell, and Kara Rogers of Lowell. Virginia was the grandmother of the late Daniel J. Rogers, Jr.
She also leaves a brother, Daniel Doyle of Lowell, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Virginia was also the sister of the late Eileen Rouine.
Her Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to the Danny Rogers Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament at dannyrogersgolf.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2019