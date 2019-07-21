|
|
of Westford
Westford
Virginia Marie Kimball, 79 of Westford, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of July 18, 2019.
Ginny was born on June 28,1940 to Bethany June Strong and John Donovan Strong in Los Angeles, CA. Ginny is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dean, and nine children: Cheryl Kimball (and husband Robert Keegan), Laurence Kimball, Lucia Kimball (and husband Peter Kimball), Mary Lou Brown (and husband Shawn Brown), Thomas Kimball, Maura Lemon (and husband Craig Lemon), Elizabeth Kimball, John Kimball and Katrina Lackner (and husband John Lackner), as well as other loving family. Ginny was especially proud of her 18 grandchildren: Nicole and Kimberly St. Onge, Brad Kimball, Tyler, Daniel and Jack Brown, Brittany, Christopher, James, Molly, Caitlin, and Annabelle Kimball, Andrew Lemon, Juli Kimball, Victoria and Nikos Yunggebauer and Claire and Ethan Lackner. Ginny was months away from being a great-grandmother. She shared her zealous approach to life with many. She was often found fishing, swimming, cooking, sewing or sledding in her slippers with her grandchildren.
While raising her family, Ginny was busy as the editor of the Westford Eagle, and was active in the Westford Historical Society. She was later the editor of the Religious News section of the Lowell Sun. During these years, she mentored many students, writers and young mothers as a La Leche League leader. Ginny was an accomplished writer of poetry, plays, academic works, and Christmas cards. A teacher by profession, she was proud of her life's work as a biblical scholar, educator, wife, mother and grandmother. She held a doctorate in Sacred Theology, a license in Sacred Theology, and a Master's Degree from Andover Newton Theological School. Ginny was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell, MA for many years and enjoyed and appreciated the wonderful fellowship of the congregation, where she was highly involved. She was the president of the Ecumenical Society of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the United States and a past president of the Mariological Society of America. Ginny lived a life in search of the Truth, and was inspired by the model of the Virgin Mary. She wrote, "It was Mary as birth-giver, nurturer, and intercessor who drew people to strength in faith…"
Kimball
Family and friends can gather to honor and remember Ginny for a period of visitation on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Her Funeral service will be held at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford.
View the online memorial for Virginia Marie Kimball
Published in Lowell Sun on July 21, 2019